Doctor Doom Director Says Star Trek Complicates His Marvel Plans

Before Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, one of the studio’s most anticipated superhero films was a political reimagining of Doctor Doom from Legion showrunner Noah Hawley. The visionary creator’s unique take on the X-Men mythos and Charles Xavier’s legacy indicated that he had a fresh approach to the iconic Fantastic Four villain, and four a while there was hope that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige would follow through on his vision after Disney’s acquisition was finalized. But now that months have passed and the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves toward its next phase, it’s unlikely that Victor Von Doom’s solo film will come together.

Hawley spoke with Deadline at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, revealing the status of Doctor Doom in a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

“The phone hasn’t rung,” Hawley said, revealing he has not been in contact with Disney or Feige about his movie. “I love the script and what I did with it. Marvel seems to have a plan for everything, it would be great if I fell into that plan. And I haven’t been chasing it, and with Star Trek, it complicates it But if the phone rings, I’m in.”

Hawley was referring to his plan to direct the next Star Trek movie, which may or may not be a reboot of the franchise that has nothing to do with both CBS All Access’ series and the trilogy of films launched by J.J. Abrams.

Hawley has remained hopeful about his plans for Doctor Doom, previously telling Deadline that he was planning a vacation because his commitments to Marvel were completed.

“I mean, where it stands is now that the movie is done and Legion is done and I’ve taken a little time off because someone told me there was this word ‘vacation,’ which means you don’t work, which sounded really interesting to me,” Hawley explained last August. “But you know, I need to circle back to them and announce that I would love to make it and figure out if that’s something that is possible. Whether or not they already have a plan in place for what to do with those characters or whether they’re open to my kind of vision for what to do with those characters. But it’s sort of on me right now to go push them, which I will do as soon as I come up for air.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Doctor Doom will come to the MCU as Hawley envisioned, but at least fans can look forward to his take on the Star Trek franchise in the coming years.