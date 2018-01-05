Noah Hawley Offers Update on ‘Doctor Doom’ Movie Following the Disney/Fox Deal

Fantastic Four beware: Doctor Doom is still moving forward at Fox, at least for now.

At San Diego Comic Con this past July, 21st Century Fox revealed that Noah Hawley, creator of Fargo and Legion on FX, was set to helm a Doctor Doom solo film. This decision was met with a surprising amount of praise, but fans began to worry about its future after Disney reached an agreement to buy Fox, thus taking the rights to all of its Marvel characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, it seems as though things are still full-steam ahead for the Doctor Doom film. While speaking to Collider at the FX TCA presentation this week, Hawley revealed that the Disney sale has yet to change anything about Doctor Doom‘s production.

“I haven’t had a single conversation yet about Doom in the context of the merger,” Hawley said. “On some level, we’re still looking at a period of time – probably a year, at the least – for this whole thing to go through. Who knows, corporately, what conversations will be had, but certainly, until it goes through, it’s not a legal thing. I don’t know. I’ve been waiting for the phone to ring to see if anyone is gonna have an opinion. Otherwise, it’s just business as usual for me.”

Obviously, as Hawley states, the future of this movie could change when/if the sale to Disney goes through. With all of the legal work that needs to be done, it could still take more than a year for the sale to become official.

Other than Hawley’s attachment to the project, no other details regarding Doctor Doom have been revealed.