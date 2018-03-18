Benedict Cumberbatch Doesn’t Have Any Idea About ‘Doctor Strange 2’

It seems like every single film from Marvel Studios has been a part of its own major franchise, with one or two exceptions.

But now that it’s been over a year since Doctor Strange first released in theaters, many people are wondering about the status of that movie’s sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Benedict Cumberbatch was asked by Entertainment Weekly if he knew Doctor Strange 2 was in the works at Marvel Studios, and the actor gave an answer that some might find disappointing.

“Not at the moment, no. The masterplan is continually in flux, so it would be out of order for me to speculate,” said Cumberbatch.

But you shouldn’t worry too much about the fate of the Sorcerer Supreme, who is set to play a major role in the upcoming crossover epic Avengers: Infinity War. That film will show the biggest bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date in Thanos, who is on a quest to obtain all of the Infinity Stones.

And unfortunately, Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange is the keeper of the Time Stone as the holder of the Eye of Agomotto. And as the brand new trailer has teased, the Sorcerer Supereme will have a run in with one of the most manipulative members of Thanos’ Black Order, the mind-bending Ebony Maw.

Cumberbatch also spoke about the scope of the new film, hinting that his character will play a major role in the film. The actor managed to get his hand on the full script of the movie, something that actors like Sebastian Stan and Tom Holland have been actively shielded from.

“Well, it’s not Marvel’s practice to hand around the whole script of any particular one of their enterprises, especially a film as big as this, and as secret as this,” said Cumberbatch. “I kind of had to have a bit of an overview to understand what I was doing in it. Maybe I’m just a bit more stupid than the other actors involved. I just need a little bit of special care. And they were very sweet, and chained me to something immovable whilst I read it, and unchained me after I finished reading it.”

So even if you’re disappointed by the news about Doctor Strange 2, you can take solace in knowing that the Sorcerer Supreme will likely play a pivotal role in the next Marvel Studios epic.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!