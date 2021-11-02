New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Merch Reveals Best Look Yet at America Chavez

The latest round of Marvel Studios film delays ensures Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won’t hit theaters until next May. Because the world of consumer products is just as integral to the marketing of any movie, however, new apparel and merchandise has started to appear online in support of the movie. In fact, one of the latest pieces of apparel provides fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe arguably their best look at America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) yet.

Monday morning, fans managed to stumble across a listing for a new pair of sweatpants that happened to don promo art for the film. In addition to the eponymous sorcerer, Wong (Benedict Wong), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Chavez are all visible. Longtime fans of the character will notice Chavez’s pose is nearly identical to that of the character’s iconic cover for America #1. You can see the product for yourself below.

https://twitter.com/DrStrangeUpdate/status/1455201388078813196?s=20

Though little is known about the events of the Doctor Strange sequel, Olsen has said she considers her character a criminal within the MCU after the events of WandaVision.

“Like, she just did something that makes her a criminal. So, in my mind, the next step in her life is this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts that she committed and her own accountability of it,” Olsen said on the latest episode of Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast.

“All these big trucks are coming in and all these military men and women are coming into assess the situation, and she flies away,” she continued. “Like, she needs to escape, or she’s going to get in trouble, and she doesn’t wanna get in trouble. And so she went away with her grief and her shame and is now… I didn’t think of her as… I don’t think of her being in that home in the tag, she is at peace but she now, for the rest of her life, hiding.”

