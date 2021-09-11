Doctor Strange Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Praises Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Jon Watts

If the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t enough proof, Benedict Cumberbatch says the Spidey sequel is going to be one of the most ambitious solo superhero outings fans have ever seen. According to the Doctor Strange star, a large part of that is a direct result of director Jon Watts, who Cumberbatch calls a genius.

“It’s gonna be a great film, I think,” Cumberbatch said in a recent appearance on a Variety podcast. “I think Jon Watts is a genius, all that team was on those three films are vastly brilliant.”

Not only is Watts “witty,” but Cumberbatch adds the director is as generous and supportive as anyone in Tinsel Town.

“Jon [Watts] is great, he’s got such a light touch, he’s so assured though. He’s great to hang out with on set,” the actor added. “He’s very witty, but incredibly generous and supportive. Everything you want in a director. He’s young, he’s energetic, he gets the kids – I call myself an ‘older person’ to the older people. It’s an atmosphere on that set. It’s a bonded group, they’ve done three now, beautiful work environment. I really really enjoyed being on that set, I really did.”

It’s this same interview Cumberbatch said Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the most ambitious “standalone superhero” movie until his very own sequel comes out next March.

“Yeah, [Spider-Man: No Way Home] will be a lot, a lot of fun. There will be a lot of debate about it, I’m sure, but it’s a daring, brilliant concept,” Cumberbatch shared with the Variety Awards Circut Podcast.

He added, “It has got great ambition […] I haven’t seen it, but by all accounts I think it’s achieved it. And I mean, even on paper, the audacity of it, like, ‘How the hell is that gonna work?’ Also, so excited about the overall opportunity of them exploring those ideas. So yeah, I’ll be really interested to see how it comes out. But I’m pretty certain it’ll be a hit.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters March 25, 2022.