New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Movie Theater Standee Revealed

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness movie theater standee has been spotted – and man does it look epic! Marvel Studios’ marketing approach to Doctor Strange 2 continues to impress, as the theater standee is a full-on display of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange breaking through the mirrored pane of the Marvel Multiverse. Like the official poster for Multiverse of Madness, the theater standee has “shards” of broken pane that each seem to tease Marvel Multiverse surprises waiting for fans – although this life-sized version of the image doesn’t seem to give as much away as the poster…

Check out our awesome new standee for #DoctorStrange. 70 days to go! pic.twitter.com/WOq2wWjPhd — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) February 25, 2022

Hype for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is certainly red-hot right now. The Doctor Strange 2 trailer was a highlight of Super Bowl 2022, and has sparked an endless run of theories and speculation about what is going to happen in the film, as Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and America Chavez (Xochiti Gomez) hop through various versions of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this time, we no less than the following hints, theories, or rumors about the surprises coming in Doctor Strange 2:

Oh, and then there’s the small matter of introducing America Chavez, tying up Wanda Maximoff’s storyline, and the insane slew of Marvel Easter eggs that will be part of whatever new reality Strange and co. travel to (see: The Savage Land). Indeed, fans expect that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will open door to the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and an overall soft-reboot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th.