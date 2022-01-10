Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Reveals Cut Cameo for America Chavez

We now know America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As it turns out, however, the character nearly had a very different debut. Concept art from Spider-Man: No Way Home circulating over the weekend shows Gomez’s character interacting with the leads of Marvel’s third Spidey feature.

America herself is known for being able to traverse the multiverse, meaning she likely would have been tied to the introduction of the Peter Parkers played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. No Way Home is, after all, Marvel’s biggest foray into storytelling based on the multiverse yet. See the concept art for yourself below.

“Well I can’t say too much – especially since Kevin [Feige] is like right there,” Gomez joked at the red carpet premiere to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. “But what I can say is that I’m very excited for the movie [Doctor Strange 2] to come out, and I’m just really excited for people to see my work on screen. I mean I really put so much work into it and I’m really, really, so proud of it. And I’m just excited for it to come out. I’m just excited to be here, number one! And I’m such a fan of Marvel in general so being here is just like… I’m just shaking being here and being invited, ah!”

Gomez joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen, and Rachel McAdams, amongst others in the highly anticipated Doctor Strange follow-up.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.

