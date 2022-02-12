Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Promo Art Reveals New Looks at Evil Doctor Strange





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just gave fans a brand new look at Evil Doctor Strange. In the images, a clear theme of the movie comes into focus: there are three different versions of Benedict Cumberbatch’s character vying for control. The evil variant from the first trailer is right in the mix. Speculation on social media has built up thinking that it’s the same version of the sorcerer from What If…? on Disney+. On the other side of things, Defender Strange is there to balance this situation out. But, the positioning of the Avenger might cast some doubt on his goals and role in the movie. Cumberbatch is going to have to do some heavy-lifting during Multiverse of Madness playing all of these characters. However, he seems up for the challenge of protecting the Multiverse. Check out the art down below from Marvel News.

Multiverse of Madness sees a bunch of familiar faces return. Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo is back on the scene and Benedict Wong will try to help as Sorcerer Supreme. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda has a mysterious role next to Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Rachel McAdams also makes a grand return after appearing as Christine Palmer.

Marvel released a synopsis for Multiverse of Madness after the last trailer:

“The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

