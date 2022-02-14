Doctor Strange 2: Is the Savage Land Coming to the MCU?

The second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made its epic debut on Sunday, with a TV spot that initially aired during the 2022 Super Bowl. There was already a lot of anticipation and curiosity about what the multiverse-hopping film will entail — much less what it will show in its marketing material. While there were some obvious reveals and teases that already surprised fans, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment might have teased a fan-favorite locale within the MCU. The trailer briefly showed a scene of Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) falling across a forest-filled scene. In the background from the pair were dinosaurs — leading some to speculate that Multiverse of Madness could be taking a trip to the Savage Land.

In the comics, the Savage Land is a tropical prehistoric world hidden within Antartica, which first popped up as a location in 1941’s Marvel Mystery Comics #22, and was popularized in 1965’s X-Men #10. Initially created by a disciple of the Beyonders, the Savage Land becomes a pretty well-known location within the Marvel universe, and sports a number of tribes of people and dinosaurs, including the fan-favorite superhero Ka-Zar. The location is also well-known in X-Men books, with many members of the team — including Magneto — residing there for some stretch of time.

While it’s unclear if this location in Multiverse of Madness actually is the Savage Land, it absolutely fits the bill aesthetically, and would be a unique way for the film to showcase the breadth of worlds in Marvel comics. Granted, it then remains to be seen if this version of the Savage Land would be within the main MCU universe, or just one within another corner of the multiverse.

Multiverse of Madness will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on May 6th.