Superior Iron Man Armor Co-Creator Weighs in on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer

Tom Taylor, who co-created Superior Iron Man, is speaking out after the character began trending following the new during Sunday’s Super Bowl game. The trailer includes a shot of a figure wreathed in orange-red energy. Fans examining the scene believe there’s the outline of an armor suit underneath, leading them to believe this is an Iron Man variant. Specifically, they believe it is the Superior Iron Man played by Tom Cruise, who had been considered for Tony Stark in the 1990s before Robert Downey Jr. originated the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Taylor and Yildiray Cinar created Superior Iron Man in 2015. Superior Iron Man spins out of Marvel’s Axis event series, in which a magic spell goes wrong and inverts the moral polarity of some of Marvel’s heroes and villains. Tony Stark gets caught in the blast, unleashing a version of him that is all of his darkest traits and none of his virtuous ones.

Hey, Superior Iron Man is trending.

I have no inside information but when @ycinar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when he was angry. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/mZe7vk2tNG — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) February 14, 2022

Taylor took to Twitter to say that he has no additional information on who this figure is, but the glow matches his and Cinar’s design plans for Superior Iron Man. “Hey, Superior Iron Man is trending,” Taylor tweeted. “I have no inside information but when @ycinar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when he was angry. Regardless, would love to see our Endo-Sym armor on screen one day.”

Taylor also responded to fans believing this might be another character, possibly Monica Rambeau, based on the silhouette. He replied by noting that “The pronounced hips were actually part of the design.”

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, “the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars returning MCU fixtures Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Xochitl Gomez debuts as America Chavez, with Michael Stühlbarg as Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams returning as Christine Palmer.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serving as executive producers. Michael Waldron wrote the screenplay.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th.