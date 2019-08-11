Trippy Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Teases Massive Cosmic Threat

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a hell of lot more freaky, thanks to horror mastermind Scott Derrickson and his team on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Revealed at Comic-Con in July as the first “scary” movie of the MCU, the Doctor Strange sequel will feature the titular character played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) as the presumably traverse across the multiverse fighting to save all of humanity.

One fan artist has taken a moment to patch together a trippy, Steve Ditkoesque fan poster showing Strange and Scarlet Witch coming toe-to-toe with Strange’s legendary archnemesis Dormammu, a character we briefly saw during the events of the Sorcerer Supreme’s first solo outing.

Long before the movie was announced, Derrickson himself admitted to wanting to use Nightmare, another long-time Strange baddie. In fact, Derrickson revealed the main reason they didn’t use the character in the initial film was that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige figured it was too complicated to explain in a solo outing — that’s because Nightmare is the rule of an alternate realm called the Dream Dimension.

“Kevin [Feige] made a very cogent case,” the director previously told Empire. “The trouble with starting with Nightmare is getting across the idea of the Dream Dimension as another dimension. The movie was challenging enough. It’s already an exposition-heavy movie… Dormammu made the most sense. And he is the most present villain in the comics.”

Now that multiverse is smack dab in the sequel’s name, it could mean confirmation Nightmare will be making his way into the follow-up. Because of the inter-dimensional, “scary” storyline being teased, it’d seem other Strange villains like Mephisto, Umar, or Shuma-Gorath could also be potential baddies in the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bows May 7, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.