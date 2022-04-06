Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Wanda’s Accent Returning in New Doctor Strange Trailer

The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has Marvel fans going wild, and one thing that the Marvel fandom seems to be focused intently on is Scarlet Witch. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has a major role to play in Doctor Strange 2 – but it’s what she has to say in the film that has fans buzzing. As you can see (and hear) for yourself, Wanda’s Sakovian accent is making a very conspicuous return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

With Wanda’s accent now back, Marvel fans have a lot to say about it themselves!

Used To Pray For This

brunette wanda and the sokovian accent are back I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS #MultiverseofMadness #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/v9aE7t46So — ken (@wandaslizzie) April 6, 2022

Christmas is coming early for a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

OFMFODMOFM!!!

There truly are no words.

Has Me Geeked

I still gagged like… the accent, the voice effect and the camera anglespic.twitter.com/OPaDNiSUCL — ṃagno ᗢ (@House0fWanda) April 6, 2022

This latest Doctor Strange 2 trailer really does have Scarlet Witch fans feeling some kind of way(s).

OH MYYYYYYYYYY…

me when wanda said “nightmare” with her strong sokovian accent pic.twitter.com/e3mp455FhW — alex 💌 (@filmsapphics) April 6, 2022

One of the ways people are feeling right now is HOT. Really HOT.

You Know What That Sound Means…

If episode 5 of Wandavision has taught us anything, it’s that sh*t is about to go down when Wanda’s Sokovian accent comes out. #ScarletWitch #MultiverseOfMadness

pic.twitter.com/5OPSjZINFL — The Scarlet B!tch ᱬ (@thechildoftime) April 6, 2022

The Sakovian only comes out when the girl is about to kick some a–.

On My Knees For The Queen

wanda speaking with her sokovian accent I’m on my knees pic.twitter.com/Q099emnsLv — alexa ᱬ (@gothmaximoff) April 6, 2022

All it takes is a few words for Wanda claim her crown as the MCU’s Best Girl

Gonna Wreck Me

THE ACCENT, THE DISTORTION IN HER VOICE, THE TWINS… WANDA WILL WRECK ME — sandro (@etrnlolsen) April 6, 2022

We don’t know a lot about Doctor Strange 2 – just that Wanda is likely about to leave us all emotionally wrecked.

Something’s Changing In Us

something lgbt happened when I heard wanda’s sokovian accent pic.twitter.com/UuCnzlTQ6z — sophia 🍸 (@liljwoozy) April 6, 2022

Serious question: is there ANYONE who DOESN’T find her attractive?

We Won!

BROWN HAIR WANDA AND ACCENT BACK WE WON pic.twitter.com/iShCe6TzIv — lea ‎⧗ ᗢ (@wandascarletnat) April 6, 2022

However we get “Classic Wanda” back, we’re just glad she’s back.

Better Be Our Wanda

the accent beinf a diff wanda will firmly piss me off lol — ceo of wandas hands (@WanderMaximoff) April 6, 2022

A lot of Marvel fans aren’t looking for the bait-and-switch on this. They want THE Wanda to be the one with the thick accent.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th.