Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Synopsis Revealed With Major Threat to Humanity

Disney is powering forward with its marketing cycle for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next feature film on the release slate for Marvel Studios. As some internet sleuths have now noticed, an international Disney site has uploaded a new synopsis for the Doctor Strange follow-up, one that teases potential world-ending consequences for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and those he keeps company with.

“Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers,” a translation (via The Cosmic Circus) of the Disney Japan site reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It adds, “However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’ To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

The synopsis certainly falls in line with the teaser Marvel Studios released for the feature earlier this month. In that, a voiceover suggests the villain of the movie will be at least one version of Doctor Strange, which may or may not be the variant fans were first introduced to during the events of Marvel’s What If…?.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!