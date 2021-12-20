Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Seemingly Confirms What If…? Crossover

Surprising most Marvel fans, Marvel Studios tacked on the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to the tail-end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third solo Spidey movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe largely dealt with the multiverse and technically serves as a springboard right into the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel. It’s those same multiversal shenanigans that seemingly confirmed the follow-up will also crossover with Marvel’s What If…? animated series.

Spoilers up ahead if have yet to see No Way Home and its two post-credit scenes!

Throughout the teaser, the “prime” version of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is largely painted as the villain of his own film due to his tampering with the multiverse. Fast forward to the end and fans are quickly introduced to what appears to be a villainous take on the character. Judging by what we saw in What If…?, it looks like “our” Strange may come toe-to-toe with the Strange Supreme introduced in What If…?.

And that’s not the only version of the character. Earlier in the week, Hasbro unveiled its wave of Marvel Legends action figures for the film, apparently revealing “Defender Strange” will also appear in the film in some shape, way, or form.

Interestingly enough, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just recently wrapped filming reshoots, an “integral” part of the process according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

“Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie,” Feige said in 2019. “So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022.