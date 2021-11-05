Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch Had to Hide During Zoom Interview Because Marvel Is Keeping His Appearance a Secret

✖

Benedict Cumberbatch's new look for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is so secretive, Marvel Studios isn't letting him show his face to members of the public. Despite having a slew of Zoom calls for projects not associated with the Doctor Strange follow-up, Cumberbatch isn't showing his new look on any video calls and risking a confrontation with Marvel security.

During a panel appearance with The Concordia Forum, Cumberbatch kept his phone tilted up towards his ceiling, making sure to inform those on the call with him as to why he couldn't show his face. "By the way, you're looking at a ceiling because I can't show you my face because I'm filming Doctor Strange and it's all embargoed," Cumberbatch said during the chat. "Just to explain why you're looking at a very attractive ceiling in a trailer."

Benedict looked good during that zoom meeting 😍 I just know it. He did the video while looking like Doctor Strange and it’s all embargoed, ofc. pic.twitter.com/4ax9mEkhT0 — thelostsmiles (@SmilingBenedict) March 26, 2021

There have been reports the Sorcerer Supreme will receive a new costume in the Sam Raimi follow-up. Cumberbatch also went viral earlier in the year for being spotted sporting with his own goatee, after having worn a fake one in the first feature.

"You know he has this wonderful facial hair in the film. Sometimes it was real and sometimes it was glued on...I hope I'm not telling tales out of school here...but if he laughed too hard, and he was always making jokes, it would come off," Doctor Strange star Rachael McAdams told Marvel.com on the Doctor Strange red carpet in 2016.

Movement designer Jay Funk — the movement designer behind Cumberbatch's mystical spell castings — later confirmed the story. "Benedict had to keep his facial expressions tight because of his prosthetic beard. So when he had to laugh, he sounded like Santa claus haha," Funk tweeted in 2017.

Benedict had to keep his facial expressions tight because of his prosthetic beard. So when he had to laugh, he sounded like Santa claus haha — JayFunk | Infinity War Survivor (@JayFunk_JD) June 24, 2017

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

