Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer May Reveal MCU’s Reed Richards

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is cooking up its own Illuminati, led by none other the Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier. At one point in the trailer, fans catch the quickest glimpse of the Illuminati as they sit in their futuristic chambers. As you might expect from Marvel Studios, most of the characters are hidden in shadows, and their heads may have even been digitally altered so as not to reveal too much before the movie is released.

If you pause the trailer and tweak the brightness of the sequence, however, it looks like there may be a Fantastic Four costume on the panel—and, in turn, confirming the involvement of one Mr. Fantastic, Reed Richards himself. The suit in question looks awfully similar to the Fantastic Four suits previously worn in live-action by those that appeared in Fox’s franchise showcasing the First Family. A dark costume with a white 4 badge on the chest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/operantemarvel/status/1493049168524369921?s=20&t=9cOH263SNT-xHUClIwlRMA

In the Marvel source material, the Illuminati was made up of Professor X, Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Reed Richards, Black Bolt, and Namor. Since Namor isn’t set to appear until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, combined with the fact the MCU’s Iron Man is dead and Black Bolt was recently used by ABC’s Inhumans, Marvel Studios will have to take some liberty with their version of the live-action team.

While it’s not clear who would play Richards in the flick, fan-favorite choice John Krasinski is still holding out hope he gets a stab at the character.

“You’re like, ‘Do you have any interest in not shattering people’s dreams?’” Krasinski said with a laugh in Total Film Magazine. “I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to considered me because I would love it.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!