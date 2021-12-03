Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Benedict Cumberbatch Speaks Out on His Marvel Future After the Movie

Despite almost passing on the role a few years back, Benedict Cumberbatch seems as excited as ever for the future of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has played Marvel’s mystic hero since 2016 and he’s set to reprise the role twice in the next few months. He will appear as the Sorcerer Supreme in Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th, followed by a starring turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year. Nothing about Cumberbatch’s future in the MCU has been confirmed beyond those two movies, but the actor doesn’t have any plans to walk away just yet.

While speaking to USA Today about his new film The Power of the Dog, Cumberbatch was asked about his role in the MCU after Multiverse of Madness. He obviously couldn’t say anything specific about his future in the franchise, but he was sure to say that he wanted to stick around as long as the stories are fresh and exciting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As long as the character is interesting and challenging and doing fantastic things in the MCU, why not?” asked Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch’s Strange has filled the role of the Sorcerer Supreme in the MCU, practicing the mystical arts and keeping the world safe from otherworldly threats. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, however, Doctor Strange will be taking on a different role. He will be playing the mentor to Peter Parker, a role that has been filled in previous films by Tony Stark, Nick Fury, and Happy Hogan.

“There’s a shade of the [Tony] Stark relationship… It’s not as intimate to begin with,” Cumberbatch told . “Because of how experienced a superhero he is, it’s a strange dynamic and it kind of shifts into something far more parental and corrective. And then it shifts again.”

While he’s playing a supporting part in No Way Home, with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as the film’s star, Doctor Strange will take the spotlight once again in his second solo movie next year. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees original Spider-Man filmmaker Sam Raimi takeover as director, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch fighting alongside Stephen for the first time (not counting the final battle in Avengers: Endgame).

What do you think the future holds for Benedict Cumberbatch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!