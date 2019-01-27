‘Doctor Strange’ Star Chiwetel Ejiofor Addresses if Mordo Survived Thanos’ Snap

Did Baron Mordo survive Thanos’ snap? @joshuahorowitz tries to get to the bottom of things with Chiwetel Ejiofor at #Sundance pic.twitter.com/7g6KjaRTDp — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 26, 2019

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least how it stands now, half of all life has been wiped out in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War. We’ve heard of a few characters that have been confirmed to die off-screen, yet we have to hear anything in regards to Baron Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

According to Ejiofor himself, it looks like we’ll have to watch Avengers: Endgame before we find out whether or not his character survived the snap. Speaking with MTV News, Ejiofor encouraged fans to watch the movies instead of finding news out the easy way.

“We are going to have to watch the movie when it comes out,” Ejiofor told MTV’s Josh Horowitz. “I know. Yeah, I get what you’re asking. I’m saying we’re going to have to watch the movie, the next one, Endgame. I mean there’s no point in me telling you all the things that happened.”

Seeing the way Ejiofor was talking, it almost seems as if the character could be making an appearance in Endgame, though it has yet to be revealed — such as in the form of toy leaks — if that character will appear in the upcoming blockbuster.

The last we saw of Mordo, he was in the process of using Dark magic to cripple Jon Pangborn (Benjamin Bratt) at the end of Doctor Strange. With such an open-ended ending, it’s nearly certain the classic Strange nemesis will return in the eventual Doctor Strange 2.

Though it doesn’t yet have a release date, both Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill are reportedly back to direct and write the screenplay of the sequel, respectively. According to Cargill in a previous interview, the sequel will feature Nightmare, another classic Strange villain.

“Nightmare will be the villain,” Cargill told Movie Web. “Me and Scott have not laid the groundwork for it but what I can say is that I have a feeling that whatever Nightmare is involved with, Baron Mordo, being somebody who considers himself the defender of natural law will have something to do with it.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios films this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.