‘Doctor Strange’ Director Does Not Believe In The Multiverse

The existence of a multiverse is a decades-old scientific theory and without no supporting evidence, the theory still has a whole host of critics. One of those critics is filmmaker Scott Derrickson, the director behind Doctor Strange which, coincidentally enough, shares its own spotlight on the multiverse and interdimensional travel.

In a recent tweet, Derrickson called the theory a “super-exciting idea” for scientists and storytellers to pursue, before ultimately revealing he doesn’t believe in the theory.

The multiverse is a super-exciting idea for both scientists and storytellers —but let’s not forget that it’s just a theory without a shred of verifiable evidence confirming its existence. I personally do not believe in it. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) January 4, 2019

The multiverse is something that’s long been a part of storytelling, both in works of literature and on-screen. One of the earliest documented scientists supporting the theory was quantum physicist Erwin Schrodinger. The Nobel Prize-winning scientist delivered a lecture in 1952, more than five years before American Hugh Everett released his paper on many-worlds interpretation (MWI).

Though used more often than not in comics, one prominent usage of the multiverse comes courtesy of The CW’s Arrowverse, with different shows set within different universes that crossover at least once a year.

With Doctor Strange having been released over two years ago, a follow-up movie will be moved into production before too long. Earlier last month, a report from THR revealed that Derrickson had signed on to direct the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring sequel.

Though a writer has yet to be attached to the project, Derrickson previously stated he would like to feature some classic characters from the Sorcerer Supreme’s mythos including Nightmare and Clea.

“Possibly Nightmare, but he’s a tricky villain to get right,” Derrickson wrote. “And you can’t tell the story of Doctor Strange w/out eventually dealing w/Clea.”

“Kevin [Feige] made a very cogent case,” he continued. “The trouble with starting with Nightmare is getting across the idea of the Dream Dimension as another dimension. The movie was challenging enough. It’s already an exposition-heavy movie… Dormammu made the most sense. And he is the most present villain in the comics.”

Prior to any kind of sequel, Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role as Strange in Avengers: Endgame, set for release of April 26th.