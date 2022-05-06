Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Gets an Honest Trailer

There have been many "Honest Trailers" for movies over the years and they continue to make us laugh, sigh, and cringe. The popular YouTube trend from Screen Junkies gets brutally honest with films, and their latest victim is Doctor Strange in the Multiververs of Madness. They weren't holding back when it came to poking fun at the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. From joking about how many characters have "broken the multiverse" to Wanda Maximoff's constant need to talk about her kids, there are a lot of laughs to be had in the latest Honest Trailer whether you loved the movie or hated it.

You can check out the honest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiververs of Madness below:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 85% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." The film was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

When Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron spoke with ComicBook.com, he suggested fan service never factored into any of the studio's decision-making when casting the movie's star-studded Illuminati.

"Of course, I guess," Waldron revealed. "It's easy to be seduced by the cheap laugh, the cheap cheer, whatever. But that's never what Marvel or Sam [Raimi] were interested in. It was always about what's right for the story, what's right for Stephen Strange, what's right for Wanda. It was never about fan service, really. It was like, 'If these Illuminati characters are here, they should be here because that's who's in the Illuminati in the comics, and that's who would actually be in the Illuminati.' That was our north star."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26th. Pre-order details can be found here.