Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness IMAX Trailer Officially Released





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just revealed a trailer for the IMAX release of the film. A lot of people are hype to see the full opening of the multiverse in the MCU. If these clips that the Internet continues to obsess over are any indication, Marvel has another massive hit on the way. There isn’t much in the way of new scenes in this trailer, but there are moments in better definition. It seems as though this post is clipped much tighter than the Super Bowl trailer was. It’s harder to get a look at the silvery energy figure who is battling Wanda now. The presence of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is also a little bit murkier in this edit. Marvel couldn’t possibly do anything to make the hype for this movie greater. A lot of fans have argued that they don’t even want another trailer as to leave some of the mystery there. Check out the clip for yourself right here.

In an interview with D23 Magazine, producer Richie Palmer talked about the significance of the movie’s title. “We honor each definition of the word ‘madness’ in this movie,” he explained. “For example, it’s not just the craziness of what an alternate universe might look like, feel like, or sound like. When you see that there are infinite versions of yourself across infinite universes and you’re a different person in them different facets of you rise to the top.”

Here’s a synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

“Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

