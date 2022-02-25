Doctor Strange 2 Producer Teases Meaning of ‘The Multiverse of Madness’

One of the producers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is teasing that the title could have multiple meanings. Richie Palmer spoke to Disney’s D23 Magazine about the upcoming MCU film. During that conversation, the producer hinted at the “different meanings” the title could have. As many fans have guessed, there are going to be variants of these Marvel heroes in the movie. In the trailer alone, people got a look at three different versions of Doctor Strange and two Wandas. So, there’s a lot of weirdness running around for everyone. In the producer’s eyes, this gave the creative team a lot of room to play around with expectations and theme. What do you do when confronted by a version of yourself who is more powerful? Or has different abilities than you? How would it shape a hero? All of these questions and more sound like they get explored in this film. Check out what Palmer had to say down below.

“We honor each definition of the word ‘madness’ in this movie,” he began. “For example, it’s not just the craziness of what an alternate universe might look like, feel like, or sound like. When you see that there are infinite versions of yourself across infinite universes and you’re a different person in them different facets of you rise to the top.”

“Maybe Stephen meets a few of these guys and wonders, “Oh, am I capable of what that person’s capable of? Are they capable of what I’m capable of?” And that can be maddening,” the producer continued. “Seeing other versions of yourself make decisions that you would not make can, for better or worse, be maddening- whether that’s for Doctor Strange, for Wanda, or for any of our characters… Sometimes the scariest monsters are the ones that dwell within us. And with the Multiverse, maybe some versions of us are more monstrous than others.”

Here’s how Marvel is describing the Multiversal adventure:

“Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’ To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange..”

