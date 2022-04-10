Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Releases New Spot for Movie Theaters

The calendar has read April for nearly two weeks as it inches towards May and, in turn, the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The first film release of the year for Marvel Studios also happens to be one of the studio’s most anticipated projects in recent memory, a fact Disney is taking full advantage of.

The Mouse has partnered with Cinemark to release another teaser for the film, applauding the reopening of theaters around the world. Making sure to point out the idea of screen size and surround sound, the immersive teaser introduces a few quick snippets including new looks at Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s eponymous sorcerer. See it for yourself below.

It’s more powerful when it’s cinematic. Experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/VoGdr8aK6n pic.twitter.com/VznZSE6iMl — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 10, 2022

Like virtually all of the film’s marketing to date, the Cinemark clip focuses on the film’s mind-bend adventures across the multiverse. Adventures that will lead to the introduction of plenty of variants of Strange, Mordo, and even Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff.

“Yes. The movie is a journey into the multiverse, so you do see different iterations of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and even Lizzie Olsen’s character of Wanda Maximoff,” Madness helmer Sam Raimi previously revealed in a chat with Fandango. “So, the actors have to play that. It’s a great challenge for them and great fun to direct them playing these altered versions of themselves.”

If ticket pre-sales are any indication, the box office haul for the Doctor Strange sequel is shaping up to be sizable. The film is already Fandango’s best-selling film of the year.

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.