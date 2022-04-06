We Will See Multiple Versions of Wanda in Doctor Strange 2 According to Sam Raimi





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi says we can expect a lot of versions of Wanda. He talked to Fandango about the wild trip for Marvel fans. The filmmaker was directly asked if viewers would get to see multiple versions of Scarlet Witch in Multiverse of Madness. He confirmed that it would be the case. Now, Raimi is playing a bit coy here as Zombie Wanda was in the first clips released from the film. Add her to the other “loungewear” version of the Avenger and we’re already working with three variants already. The movie has also set the precedent for multiple variants running afoot with the multiple Doctor Stranges out and about. No matter what fans think they can expect from Multiverse of Madness, it’s clear that Marvel has something truly wild planned for this film. Their biggest test now will be to keep as many of the surprises under wraps until things trickle out.

“Yes. The movie is a journey into the multiverse, so you do see different iterations of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and even Lizzie Olsen’s character of Wanda Maximoff,” Raimi revealed. “So, the actors have to play that. It’s a great challenge for them and great fun to direct them playing these altered versions of themselves.”

Here’s the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness flies into theaters May 5.

