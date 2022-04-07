Apparently, there are a lot of Marvel movie fans out there thirsty to get back into theaters, because Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has just broken Fandango’s advanced ticket sales record for 2022. Advanced tickets for Doctor Strange 2 went on sale yesterday, Wednesday, April 6th; in the first 20 hours, Multiverse of Madness managed to sell more tickets than any other film in 2022 (so far) – including DC’s The Batman, which has since grossed $351.8 million at the domestic box office, and $714.5 million, worldwide. With that line of comparison in mind, it feels safe to say that Marvel Studios is likely to have another billion-dollar winner on its hands with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“The epic first day of presales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proves fans are beyond excited to experience all the thrills, chills and blockbuster surprises Marvel Studios is known to deliver,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis in a statement.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opening the door to an entire Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (with all kinds of epic surprises and twists), there’s no surprise that fans are lining up to get into theaters first, to experience all the reveals before they are trending on social media as spoilers.

Check out the official press release from Fandango, regarding Doctor Strange 2’s ticket sales:

“DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS” OBLITERATES FANDANGO’S FIRST DAY 2022 SALES RECORD Advance tickets went on sale yesterday for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” opening exclusively in theaters on May 6, and within hours, Fandango saw staggering numbers of fans reserving their seats, showtimes selling out and theater partners posting new showtimes to meet the fan demand. During its first 24 hours of presales, Fandango sold more tickets for “Doctor Strange 2” than for any other 2022 film so far in their first 24 hours of sales, including the previous leader, “The Batman.” The first day presales for “Doctor Strange 2” are Fandango’s biggest since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” tickets went on sale on November 29, 2021.

Here’s the synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan, causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil. Strange will face an on coming storm, where he will be faced with old enemy’s and new foes, we will see strange mixed with hero’s from different worlds, will strange be able to stop Wanda, and he’s evil variant, or will the world crumble around him.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6th.

