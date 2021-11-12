Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Undergoing Major Reshoots

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is reportedly about to take part in “significant” new shoots. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday, the upcoming film will be undergoing new filming in Los Angeles, for what is being described as both additional photography and reshoots. The report indicates that the film’s cast will be taking part in at least six weeks of shooting, working six days a week. Director Sam Raimi and writer Michael Waldron are both involved with the new material that is being shot, and the crew involved with the Los Angeles shoot recently worked on additional shooting for both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Moon Knight.

The report indicates that two weeks are dedicated to principal photography that was not able to occur during the film’s previous production due to “actor availability issues,” and that the reshoots could have also been a result of COVID-19 related matters. According to sources in the report, the reshoots are not being made to retool the film’s story. It is unclear which cast members will be involved in this new shoot, outside of Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

Sources in the report have different perspectives on the nature of these reshoots, with one reportedly indicating that this procedure is normal, saying that “even while in the middle of production, Marvel is scheduling you for more shooting,” and another asserting that “we’ve had bigger reshoots on other MCU movies.”

“They’re here until the end of the year,” another source added. “That’s like a whole other movie.”

Multiverse of Madness will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

This news comes just weeks after Marvel Studios delayed Multiverse of Madness and the rest of its 2022 film slate, moving the film from March to May of 2022.

“It’s production shifts and changes, and because we have so many slots, we can just shift slots,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Variety last month. “All the Marvel slots are the same, we’re just shifting when they’re coming out. And yes, Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness] has moved six weeks, so instead of there being three months between Marvel movies, there will be five months between Marvel movies and I think we can all handle that.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on May 6, 2022.