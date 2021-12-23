Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Detail Could Connect to WandaVision’s Agatha

One detail from the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness trailer could connect to WandaVision‘s Agatha. Fans all over the world loved Kathryn Hahn’s delightful villain in that Disney+ series, and it looks like her lessons are going to come into play during the next massive MCU blockbuster. During the clip, Wanda’s hands look to be turning black like Agatha’s did when she used dark magic. It will be interesting to see what the Darkhold’s secrets did to the Scarlett Witch after the events in Westview. From the looks of things, she’s still going to be chasing her twin boys Billy and Tommy in the new movie. However, it remains to be seen what that drive will do to the Multiverse as we understand it so far. Also, that dark magic cannot be good for everyone’s favorite sitcom obsessive. Check out some of the posts about it down below:

When speaking about the movie with Variety earlier this year, Olsen had some initial comments about the movie.

“I wrapped WandaVision on a Wednesday and flew to London on a Friday to continue playing this part [in Doctor Strange 2]. I could have used getting out of the mindset, though, because they were totally different utilizations of the character and people would have had more time to understand WandaVision had we not just wrapped,” Olsen explained. “And so there’s just a lot of, ‘We covered this in WandaVision…’ It’s bigger than me, there’s lots of threads that are continuing on after me that I’m not aware of, and so it’s always about, ‘What can I get from this journey with this character that maybe I haven’t tapped into yet with her?’”

People had some questions about the reshoots that took place on the film. It would seem that Kevin Feige has heard those cries in the past and discussed it back in 2019.

“Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie,” Feige previously said. “So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

