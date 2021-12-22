Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch Returns in First Trailer for Doctor Strange Sequel

Marvel Studios has officially released the first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online, though some of you may have already seen it after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first look at the 2022 sequel offers plenty of first looks for the MCU sequel but a chief focal point of the trailer is something many Marvel fans cant get enough of, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff aka the newly christened Scarlett Witch of the MCU. It was previously announced that Olsen would be part of the film but now we get to see her in action and speaking with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange. See it for yourself above and below!

Following the events of WandaVision, Doctor Strange will seemingly go to Wanda for help regarding whatever his big problem ends up being, though with a title like “in the Multiverse of Madness” it sounds like he’ll need all the help he can get. Now that Wanda is officially the Scarlet Witch, a figure of legend that we learned more about in the Disney+ series, she’s someone who’s just as powerful as Strange is and will no doubt be someone he wants on his side. In the trailer he asks her if she’s familiar with the multiverse, and as the post-credit scene of WandaVision teased she’s heard her children calling to her from just that place.

“I wrapped WandaVision on a Wednesday and flew to London on a Friday to continue playing this part [in Doctor Strange 2]. I could have used getting out of the mindset, though, because they were totally different utilizations of the character and people would have had more time to understand WandaVision had we not just wrapped,” Olsen previously told Variety about the back-to-back Marvel productions. “And so there’s just a lot of, ‘We covered this in WandaVision…’ It’s bigger than me, there’s lots of threads that are continuing on after me that I’m not aware of, and so it’s always about, ‘What can I get from this journey with this character that maybe I haven’t tapped into yet with her?’”

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular hero, and featuring the return of Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, and introducing Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Stephen Strange returns when Doctor Strange of the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.