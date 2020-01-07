Doctor Strange Director Responds to Rumor Googam Is in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is looking like it will hold a number of secrets about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look going forward. Now, the man behind the camera is addressing some of the jokes about his upcoming film. Scott Dickerson saw one of the jokes on Twitter about the movie debuting obscure Marvel character Googam and couldn’t help getting in on the fun. He called it a “spoiler” on Twitter and Marvel fans had a lot of fun pointing out how funny it would be to see such a random pull on the big screen. For those who don’t know Googam made his first appearance in Tales of Suspense #17 (as shown in the picture that Ben Mekler posted to Twitter.) It remains to be seen if it will be just a joke, but that sure seems like what was going on. One thing is for sure, everyone thinks the next Doctor Strange will be huge for the MCU.

OH GOD NO — NOW DO I HAVE TO ACTUALLY PUT GOOGAM IN THE MOVIE?!! WHO IN THE UNHOLY HELL IS GOOGAM ANYWAY?!! YOU DON’T MEAN THE SON OF GOOM FROM PLANET X?!! NOOOOOOOOO!! AAAHHHHHHHH!!!#ItsNotGoogam https://t.co/6lYUkuRAYC — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 5, 2020

The Marvel head man actually talked to the press at CCXP about Multiverse of Madness. He argues that the film presents a major shift for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “When we first started the MCU, it was all about Tony Stark. Introduce the world to Tony Stark and that Iron Man armor,” Feige began.

spoiler alert https://t.co/24nmMjoRUL — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) December 31, 2019

Feige continued, “Then [we] went on to teach people what Asgardians were and learn about super soldiers then bring them together in Avengers. I’ve always loved space movies and I’ve always loved big intergalactic tales, which is why we did Guardians and the audience came with us so we could do a movie like Endgame. I always wanted to do time travel, which we finally got to do in Endgame. The multiverse is the next step in the evolution of the MCU and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to crack it open in ways that will have repercussions for a Disney+ series before it that’s not WandaVision and for movies after it in a big fun way.”

WandaVision has been moved up and that means full steam ahead for Marvel’s plans on Disney+. Fans will be clued in to how this is all going to go even sooner now.

