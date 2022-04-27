Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Teases America Chavez's MCU Future

✖

At this point, it's pretty safe to say America Chavez will be around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreeable future. The franchise has built itself on long-form storytelling, and the actor behind Chavez — The Baby-Sitters Club alumnus Xochitl Gomez — is just 15, making her one of the youngest actors in the history of the MCU. Suffice to say, even Gomez thinks Chavez will be around for some time to come.

In a new interview with Marvel.com, Gomez says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just the beginning for the character, and it's clear the character has a future amongst the Marvel titans.

"You can definitely see the beginning stages of what future America might become," Gomez told the website. "I took stuff that was in the comics, and kind of lightened it up since she's less experienced. She's younger than any of her known appearances in the comics, and I think you can see that."

Because of that, Gomez added, it was a process developing a younger version of what fans have come to expect from the character. She's already got a grasp of the art of the Marvel press tour, as she was careful to avoid any mention of a possible Young Avengers team-up.

"It was a fun challenge exploring what a younger and less experienced America might be, but also hinting towards the serious leader she would soon become," she added. "I wanted to keep that kid energy and a little bit of that fake-it-till-you-make-it confidence."

Disney's official synopsis for the film can be found below.

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!