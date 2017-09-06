Doctor Strange: First look At Dormammu Revealed

The newest clip promo from Doctor Strange might have given us the first glimpse of one of the Doctor’s most popular villains.

In a new promo titled The Multiverse, a few pieces of new footage are shown, but there is one in particular that demands attention. At the 41 second mark, the following dialogue is played over a brief glimpse of a void tearing apart with two mystical eyes staring back at the viewer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are dangers yes but wonders too, and power, so much power that in the wrong hands, anything could happen.”

You might assume Strange is talking about Mads Mikkelsen’s Kaecilius, but before he finishes his statement it fades from Kaecilius and transitions to those glowing eyes. There is also another part of the trailer towards the end that features Strange staring into a huge purple void. Upon closer inspection, that is actually an eye, and is likely again Dormammu.

With all this talk of a magical multiverse, many have assumed that Dormammu resides in one of those dimensions, and recent comments from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige seem to hint towards that as well. You can view the two photos up close in the gallery.

From Marvel Studios comes Doctor Strange, the story of world-famous neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange whose life changes forever after a horrific car accident robs him of the use of his hands. When traditional medicine fails him, he is forced to look for healing, and hope, in an unlikely place – a mysterious enclave known as Kamar-Taj. He quickly learns that this is not just a center for healing but also the front line of a battle against unseen dark forces bent on destroying our reality. Before long, Strange – armed with newly acquired magical powers – is forced to choose whether to return to his life of fortune and status or leave it all behind to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence.

Doctor Strange stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benjamin Bratt, and Scott Adkins, with Mads Mikkelsen and Tilda Swinton. Scott Derrickson is directing with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serve as executive producers. Jon Spaihts and Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill wrote the screenplay.

Doctor Strange hits theaters on November 4, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on May 5, 2017. Next up is Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7, 2017, with Thor: Ragnarok landing on November 3, 2017. Black Panther debuts on February 16, 2018, followed by the eagerly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018. Ant-Man and the Wasp hits on July 6, 2018, with Captain Marvel finally hitting theaters on March 8, 2019.

/p>