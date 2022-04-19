Sam Raimi On Doctor Strange: “He Was A Second or Third Tier Character”

Sam Raimi says that Doctor Strange was originally a “second or third tier character.” While speaking with AMC Theatres, the filmmaker talked about his upcoming return to Marvel with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But, there’s something interesting about the beloved Spider-Man director coming back for a different character. Raimi believes that Stephen Strange could use some shine. He’s never had the cache of Captain America, Thor, or some of the other Avengers. People like The Fantastic Four or X-Men also seem to be bigger priorities for a lot of Marvel fans. However, Raimi admits that he is excited to take on the challenge. He says that we’re all in such a wild moment for comic book movies.

“He was like a second or third tier character for Marvel,” Raimi began. “Obviously, their big popular names were Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, The Avengers, Captain America, Thor. And because none of those other movies were being made, I actually never imagined they would make a Doctor Strange movie. Just seemed far from possible.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a previous conversation with Fandango, the director talked about the different version of characters audiences would meet in the Multiverse. “Yes. The movie is a journey into the multiverse, so you do see different iterations of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and even Lizzie Olsen’s character of Wanda Maximoff,” Raimi revealed. “So, the actors have to play that. It’s a great challenge for them and great fun to direct them playing these altered versions of themselves.”

Marvel Studios dropped an official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness casts a major spell on theaters May 5.

Did you know about Doctor Strange before the movies? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!