Doctor Strange and Thanos Have the Perfect Balance in Awesome Avengers Meme

Now that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are both out on home video, many fans are continuing to pore over all of the details they might have missed when the movies were in theaters. The discoveries range from spotting more characters hidden in the background of the epic battle to finding unique parallels between the two films. And now one fan has pointed out the distinct journeys shared by Doctor Strange and Thanos and why they’re so similar.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange has to view all of the possible different futures in order to find the path to victory and defeat Thanos. And in Avengers: Endgame, Thanos looks into the future, which is actually the past now that the heroes have created a divergence in the timeline, to see his victory. It’s a surprising parallel, but it’s one that fits the Mad Titan’s mantra, as expressed by this meme:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Strange was key in Thanos’ defeat for multiple reasons, but as Avengers: Endgame revealed it was his sacrifice in the previous film that proved to be pivotal. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently spoke with Wired about his role and why he was able to experience all of those different timelines and find the path toward victory.

“Strange has to exert an immense amount of energy to go into this state and the amount of time he’s in this state, as we know from his history in his own standalone film Doctor Strange, he can be in the state for who knows how long,” Anthony explained. “It could have taken Strange an immensely large time to review all these scenarios.”

Added Joe, “He has to physically review all of these scenarios and die in them and right before he dies, he has to reset it as we saw at the end of Doctor Strange, and do it again, taking copious notes each time he does it.”

It seems like after the events of his battle with Dormammu that the Sorcerer Supreme has gotten quite used to dying. But he’s not out of the woods yet, as it seems like the events of Avengers: Endgame could open up a whole new can of worms that will plague him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But for now, fans can continue their rewatches of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.