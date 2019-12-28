Doctor Strange Defeats His Biggest Villain With a Knock Knock Joke in Hilarious Marvel Meme

By now, you’re well aware of Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) arrogant and oftentimes sassy personality. The character’s held his own even when having to share the screen with mega-divas like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). In one meme that’s gone super viral over the holiday break, the Sorcerer Supreme looks his arch-nemesis into the eyes and utters the biggest knock-knock joke in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re serious here — despite not having kids, this joke could easily immortalize Dr. Stephen Strange within the walls of the Dad Joke Hall of Fame.

Initially shared by u/whiitemochaa — and shared countless times thereafter — Strange pulls the classic switcheroo with Dormammu’s name while using the format of a standard knock-knock joke. Exhilarating, gripping, jaw-dropping — most people wouldn’t dare use those words to describe the joke. That guy with the fresh white New Balances with the crew socks, on the other hand — well, he’ll enjoy it very, very much.

Four MCU appearances later, Strange will appear in a sequel to his franchise, one that’s been touted by Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige as the studio’s first horror movie. The follow-up will also feature the addition of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, an actor elated to appear alongside Cumberbatch. “I’m really excited,” she told MTV News earlier this year. “I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

Doctor Strange returns in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due out May 7, 2021.

