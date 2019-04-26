Does Vision Return in Avengers: Endgame?

Avengers: Endgame sees the return of friends and foes alike to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Vision (Paul Bettany), the android slain by the Mind Stone-seeking Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, is not among them.

Spoilers ahead.

After Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) cracks the key to time-travel using Pym Particles supplied by Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), who has freshly escaped from the Quantum Realm, the Avengers journey through time to retrieve the six Infinity Stones after their destruction by Thanos on Titan II.

Once in possession of the six Stones, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) wields a Stark-created gauntlet to will the fallen back to life, returning Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and other dusted heroes back to life.

But Vision doesn’t come back: he was first killed by lover Wanda — whose own superhuman powers were instilled within her through experiments with the scepter once belonging to Loki (Tom Hiddleston), which housed the Mind Stone — as she was forced to destroy the Mind Stone in Wakanda, in a failed attempt to keep it out of Thanos’ hands. But Wanda and Vision’s sacrifice was in vain, as Thanos simply rewound time using the Time Stone before ripping the Mind Stone out of Vision’s head, killing him.

When Wanda returns among the wreckage of the destroyed Avengers headquarters, she confronts Thanos. “You took everything from me,” she says, her eyes glowing fury red. With that, she unleashes the full brunt of her power, going toe-to-toe with Thanos in revenge for the tragedies he forced her to suffer.

When Vision, or a version of Vision returns, it will be in previously announced Disney+ series WandaVision, led by Olsen and Bettany, who have both since confirmed their returns.

“We like to take big swings at Marvel Studios … this story is definitely something unexpected and surprising, as well as something we can only do in a longform series,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a Disney+ preview event earlier in April.

WandaVision will belong to the line of “new, longform stories” told “in ways we’ve never done before.”

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes,” Feige said.

“These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

Speaking to Variety at the Endgame premiere in Los Angeles, Olsen hinted the series is in a 1950s setting, indicating WandaVision could borrow in part from Tom King’s comic book The Vision. That book saw the android build the nuclear family, the Visions, in an idyllic ’50s-esque neighborhood.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing.

