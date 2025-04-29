Watch Thunderbolts* Stars Deliver an Important PSA for Alamo Drafthouse (Exclusive)

The newest (and most dysfunctional) team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes to the big screen this weekend, and they don’t plan on being interrupted by your shenanigans. Thunderbolts* opens in theaters everywhere on Thursday evening and members of the film’s all-star ensemble have teamed up with Alamo Drafthouse to deliver an important message to everyone heading out to see the film. Stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus appear in Alamo’s new PSA, which ComicBook can exclusively reveal, giving movie-goers a little etiquette about behaving in the theater. You can check it out below!

The PSA is going to be playing ahead of Thunderbolts* at Alamo Drafthouse theaters and, in addition to asking folks not to talk or text during the movie, the video also offers a taste of the team dynamic. Harbour has a great bit about threatening audience members with violence before he’s talked down by his calmer co-stars.

As part of the preshow for Thunderbolts* this weekend, Alamo Drafthouse theaters are also going to be airing a tribute to longtime MCU star Sebastian Stan, who reprises his role of Bucky Barnes in the new movie. The six-minute featurette is called “We Stan Sebastian Stan,” and it’s all about the man himself.

These videos will both be playing in front of Thunderbolts* at Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide.

Which Marvel Characters Appear in Thunderbolts?

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* brings back several characters from past MCU projects, all of which fall on very different places on the hero spectrum. The returns include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The only major new addition to the franchise — that we know of — is Lewis Pullman, who will be playing the role of Bob (aka Sentry).

Nearly the entire cast is going to be returning to star in Avengers: Doomsday next year, so it’s safe to say that Thunderbolts* is going to have a massive impact on the immediate future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If they do turn out to be some version of the new Avengers, they could even lead the charge for the MCU once Doomsday rolls around.

Are you looking forward to checking out Thunderbolts* in theaters this weekend? How do you think the movie is going to set up the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie?

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* officially arrives in theaters on May 2nd.