Captain America 4 Photos Confirm Marvel Cut Iron Man Connection (But Why?)

New behind-the-scenes photos from Captain America: Brave New World reveal the Marvel film almost had a connection to Iron Man. The first Captain America movie featuring Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in the starring role brought in old and new faces, with Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk the biggest name. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has moved on after the death of Tony Stark, but every so often, it will drop an Easter egg or mention for the fallen Avenger. That appears to be the case with Captain America: Brave New World, and many fans may wonder why the Iron Man connection was ultimately cut from the film.

Make-up artist Tym Buacharem shared several photos from the set of Captain America: Brave New World on Instagram. Anthony Mackie can be found in a few photos, in his Captain America costume and regular clothes. However, one photo in particular takes place inside Stark Industries, revealing that some scenes must have been cut from Captain America: Brave New World. It isn’t uncommon to see scenes left on the cutting room floor, whether it be a blockbuster comic book movie or smaller projects. You can check out all the Captain America: Brave New World photos below.

These photos confirm early test screenings for Captain America: Brave New World that took place at the beginning of the year. Someone who attended the screening shared the details online in a since-deleted Reddit post. According to the leak, Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Falcon (Danny Ramirez), and Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas) visited Stark Industries to track down Samuel Sterns, aka Leader, following an encounter with the mind-controlling mastermind at Camp Echo One. The trio sought the aid of Amadeus Cho, a Stark tech engineer, and the deleted scene name-dropped Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) widow, Stark Industries CEO Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Amadeus Cho’s mother, Helen Cho (Claudia Kim), appeared in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, leading many fans to ponder when Amadeus would be introduced into the MCU. Helen built the Regeneration Cradle that was used to build a body for the Vision (Paul Bettany).

It would have made sense for Stark Industries to be featured in Captain America: Brave New World, since it would have established that Tony Stark’s company still exists after his death. If Sam Wilson needed to investigate what Leader was cooking up, there isn’t a better place to find intelligent allies than at Stark Industries. It’s a shame that Brave New World chose to make those cuts, but hopefully we get to see Amadeus Cho in the not-too-distant future.

Captain America: Brave New World wasn’t a juggernaut at theaters, coming in with the fourth-lowest MCU box office. The movie ended its theatrical run ahead of 2015’s Ant-Man ($180 million), 2011’s Thor ($181 million), and 2021’s Black Widow ($183 million). But there’s always an audience to be discovered on streaming and digital release. The digital release of Captain America: Brave New World included bonus material, from deleted scenes and a gag reel to a featurette exploring the villains Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito), the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), and the Red Hulk (Harrison Ford).

Following the digital versions on April 15th, Captain America: Brave New World heads to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13th alongside the Captain America four-movie collection (on Blu-ray and DVD).

