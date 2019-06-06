Heading into a Marvel movie, wondering whether or not a bonus scene at the very end of the run time is fair. Asking, “Does X-Men: Dark Phoenix have a post-credits scene?” is therefore expected. In fact, it would be weird if moviegoers were not asking that question. Sadly, in this case, the answer is: No. There is no post-credits scene attached to X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is intended to be the final film of the near 20-year saga which launched with the X-Men movie in 2000. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that there is no stinger at the end teasing the future for the characters within the franchise. As Disney and Marvel Studios are expected to take over the storylines for these characters and integrate them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe eventually, this is most likely the end of the road for the characters.

“I approach this movie as the culmination of 20 years of storytelling, of living with the X-Men for all this time and watching this family come together, and this movie is the movie that challenged that family and tears them apart in a new way,” Dark Phoenix writer/director Simon Kinberg told ComicBook.com. “And so I imagined it as the culmination, and I even pitched it to the studio, as this is the culmination of this cycle of X-Men stories. Which there will be more X-Men movies in the future no doubt, but this particular cycle with this cast, it felt like it was time to do kind of what Game of Thrones has done, what Endgame has done, really see them challenged in a new way and sort of survive and go off into the sunset.”

Still, Kinberg is reluctant to offer any information regarding the cinematic future for X-Men characters, claiming there haven’t been conversations which he is aware of. “I don’t know that Marvel or Disney knows the answer yet either,” Kinberg said. “I think everybody’s still figuring it out. I approached this movie even long before the Disney of it all. Three years ago I started writing this script.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is now playing in theaters.