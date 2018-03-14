Marvel Releases First Look at ‘Domino’

Marvel Comics has released the first look at Domino #1, the new solo series for Marvel’s luckiest mutant mercenary.

The series is written by Gail Simone with art by David Baldeon. You can check out the preview art in the attached gallery below.

“It’s just a huge pleasure having DOMINO be my comeback to Marvel,” said Simone. “She’s everything I love about comics: a kickass female adventurer who lives life at maximum volume. I just adore her. I love writing mercs and mutants again, I love digging deep into what being those things means in a world where nobody trusts them, not even other mercs and mutants.”

“The tale of Domino, as we’re telling it, feels very much like what people will think of when they think of Neena in the future. And the voice! Ever since page one of the first script, Gail nails Neena’s voice,” said Baldeon. “It’s sexy, it has some of the best action I’ve been lucky enough to draw, it has drama and humor, and it takes you on one of the most exciting rides out there today.”

As part of the drawing the new series, Baldeon also got to design Domino’s new look.

“I am so very thrilled to be a part of Team Domino! I am a fan of Gail’s work, and I’ve been wanting to work with her for a long time now. The fact that it is with a character like Domino is the icing on the cake!” said Baldeon in a statement when the new design was revealed. “She’s strong, she’s tough, she´s fun and she´s thrilling, and hopefully the art will bring through all of that. We’ve given her a new, sleek look that plays on all of her strengths, her history, and who she is as a character. Plus, this book is a completely different animal from my previous work style-wise, and therefore a chance to go into new grounds. This is going to be an exciting ride!”

“Since Marvel first asked me to write Domino, I knew there was one element that attracted me SO MUCH to her, but for some reason, I couldn’t quite name the exact word,” added Simone. “Was it stubbornness? Snarkiness? Other characters have those traits, too, but with Domino, there was this THING that represents her, but the word escaped me, and it was vexing. Wonderful editor Chris Robinson had someone in mind for the book, bless him! We immediately started getting the sketches and designs from David Baldeon Gonzalez, and I knew instantly the concept I had been trying to name, because he drew it right into her eyes. It’s MISCHIEF. Domino has a sense of mischief, of high-stakes play, even in the roughest times. She’s lethal and she KNOWS it.

“That really sealed the deal for me,” continued Simone. “David was our guy and I could not be happier. He draws gorgeous people doing dirty deeds, and it’s just exactly the roller-coaster ride I had hoped for. He’s adding so much heart and fire. I just love him.”

Domino #1 goes on sale April 11th.

DOMINO #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID BALDEON

Cover by GREG LAND & FRANK D’ARMATA

FOC – 3/19/18, On-Sale 4/11/18

