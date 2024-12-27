DOOM Dominates as the Best Graphic Novel/One Shot (Golden Issue Awards 2024)

While hardcore Wednesday Warriors spend the majority of their time obsessing over comics released on a monthly basis, there’s something about a good single comic that completes its story in one fell swoop. Comic creators always tell those new to the industry to focus on telling short stories and not get bogged down with creating expansive universes. While that may seem like simple advice, there’s nothing simple about crafting a compelling tale that brings new readers into comic book shops. Graphic novels and one shots are some of the best ways to attract new readers, and ComicBook’s Golden Issue Awards look to celebrate 2024’s best offerings.

The nominees in the running for Best Graphic Novel/One Shot include a Who’s Who of comic book creators, spanning superhero fare to creator-owned works of art. From the Big 2 we have DC’s annual Pride anthology celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and Ngozi Ukazu’s Barda, and DOOM, featuring a defining end for the legendary Marvel villain Doctor Doom. There’s also The Road: A Graphic Novel Adaptation illustrated by Manu Larcenet, the first-ever graphic novel adaptation of Pulitzer Prize–winner Cormac McCarthy, and In Utero by Australian cartoonist Chris Gooch.

And the winner of ComicBook’s Best Graphic Novel/One Shot is…..

DOOM!

The one-shot comes from the tag team duo of Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene, and pits Victor Von Doom against the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus. Doom has always seen himself as the one person capable of truly saving the world, and he finally gets the chance when Galactus comes calling. Two of the biggest villains in the Marvel Universe going one-on-one, with two of the biggest storytellers in comics behind the story. There’s not much more a fan can ask for, which is why ComicBook has pronounced DOOM the Best Graphic Novel/One shot of 2024.

DOOM came at the height of Doctor Doom’s popularity, which is only expected to increase with Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as the famed villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, readers looking to get the definitive Doctor Doom story will want to pick up DOOM to see Doctor Doom in all his glory. Plus, there’s the added benefit of having Valeria Richards at his side. Valeria is the only person who Doom truly respects and values, adding an extra layer to his personality. The Marvel Universe may be in the midst of “One World Under Doom,” but his final tale in DOOM is one for the ages.