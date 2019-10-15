Doug Liman Thinks Gambit Movie Isn’t Going to Happen

If you were still holding out hope to see Channing Tatum‘s Gambit in theaters, you’re likely out of luck. Doug Liman, the last director attached to the project prior to the merger of Disney and 20th Century Fox, has yet to be contacted about the movie. In fact, in one recent interview helping promote his new YouTube Premium series Impulse, the filmmaker revealed he thinks “it’s done.”

“No. Because I don’t know,” Liman told ScreenGeek when asked if he had any updates. “I haven’t had an update since before the buyout. I think it’s done.”

Earlier this May, it was said Marvel had been evaluating the superhero scripts Fox had in development, including the Tatum-starring Gambit. At one point, Tatum appeared alongside the other members of Fox’s X-Men universe at San Diego Comic-Con, where he explained just how much he liked the character.

“There wasn’t a comic store, but the cartoon was on TV and he was this cool Cajun guy,” Tatum said. “And he was the easiest person to play as a kid because you could just unscrew the broom handle, get a pack of cards and wrap a bandana around your head. We had a lot of fun throwing cards and trying to take our friends’ eyes out across the living room.

“He is just cool, man. He is one of the few superheroes that has an actual culture to him. He doesn’t talk like a vanilla American. He is from a specific geo-location, New Orleans, which is a really specific thing.”

Another script many have had questions on is Noah Hawley’s project with Dr. Doom, a project the Legion creator says is “done” at Marvel Studios.

