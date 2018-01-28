‘Agents of SHIELD’: Dove Cameron’s Mystery Character Revealed

Dove Cameron’s mystery character on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD has finally been revealed.

Cameron is playing a character named Ruby. Though young, Ruby is exceptionally cunning. According to Entertainment Weekly, Ruby also has a strange obsession with Daisy “Quake” Johnson (Chloe Bennet).

Ruby is also the daughter of General Hale (Catherine Dent), suggesting we won’t meet Ruby until the agents of SHIELD return from their adventures in a dystopian future.

For those who may have forgotten, General Hale is the high-ranking government agent who was in charge of the Blue Raven facility. That’s the facility where Leo Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) was imprisoned for months after the rest of his team was taken by Enoch and sent into the future.

Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) rescued Fitz from the facility and brought him to meet Enoch and Robin Hinton. They then broke back into the Blue Raven base and stole the Zephyr One and a cryo-sleep chamber that could allow Fitz to sleep for decades and wake up in the year his friends were sent to. Hale punished two of her subordinates for allowing this happen by shooting and killing them both.

Cameron is a Disney star best known for her roles in Liv & Maddie and The Descendants. Her casting in Agents of SHIELD was announced via social media in November 2016. Her role has been kept a mystery since then, though the Agents of SHIELD executive producers Jed Whedon and Jeff Bell did offer a tease about the role.

“Who Dove is playing is a wait and see,” Whedon said. “All I can say is we were looking at different people and she surprised us. The role she’s playing, she’s not an obvious fit for.”

“But she came in and nailed it,” interjected Bell.

“She’s perfect for the role,” added Whedon. “So we’re excited about it.”

This seems to rule Cameron’s character out as the mysterious seer aiding Kasius in Agents of SHIELD’s future timeline, whose identity shocked even the stars of the show.

“Let me tell you when I first found out who this person is, I was shocked,” said Henry Simmons, who plays Mack.

“People say, ‘Oh, it’s shocking,’ but no-no-no, I was shocked,” said Natalia Cordova-Buckley, who plays Yo-Yo. “You have no idea…. You have no idea.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.