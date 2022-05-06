Anson Mount Trends as Fans Celebrate His Marvel and Star Trek Roles
Anson Mount is having an incredibly solid month. After appearing in Star Trek: Discovery as Captain Christopher Pike, the powers that be at Paramount gave the character his very own show. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted on Paramount+ a couple weeks back to critical acclaim, with most praising the actor's performance in his lead role. Not only in Mount on the top of the Star Trek world, but he's also returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Mount appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Black Bolt, the Inhuman king he last played in ABC's Inhumans, one of the worst-reviewed shows ever produced by Marvel. Even then, MCU fans far and wide are applauding the actor's brief role in the picture, with most saying he should also return as the main universe Blackagar, given his alternate reality version isn't doing too well, what with an exploded brain and all.
Mount's been trending much of the week, so keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Overnight Success
I love how Anson Mount has become beloved by comic book Twitter overnight— Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) May 14, 2022
Bring Him Back
BRING HIM BACK pic.twitter.com/6WTi99hi6f— Luke (@qLxke_) May 13, 2022
Favorite
There are quite a few things working well for #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds, but what stands out right now for sure is the casting. Anson Mount’s Pike is a great portrayal of the character, and is quickly becoming a favorite for me.— Ezra Bale (@ezra_bale) May 15, 2022
Beloved
I’m honestly glad my beloved #BlackBolt is getting the recognition and love that he deserves thanks to his movie debut in #MultiverseOfMadness . They should 100% bring back Anson Mount to play Blackagar. He trained well for that role and I can’t see anyone else playing him.— Joseph Cuevas (@joeyc_28) May 16, 2022
Amazing
So strange new worlds. I could nitpic (the intro music falls flat etc) but honestly I love it too much to get into that. I love discovery and Picard but this? This brings back the old school trek in a way I didn’t know I missed and Anson Mount remains amazing as Capt Pike— Jester (@jester8082) May 16, 2022
A+ Hair
TRIVIA: Anson Mount’s hair on #StrangeNewWorlds has its own life support system and shields pic.twitter.com/lsZsLL7GB2— whatever, I guess (@ThermalExhaust) May 15, 2022
Best Cameo
It’s been long enough but *spoilers*
As someone who suffered through every episode of that terrible Inhumans show, seeing Anson Mount come back as Black Bolt was easily, for me, the best cameo in The Multiverse of Madness.
Wouldn’t mind having him back in the 616 either.— Cuban Bread (@CubanBread) May 15, 2022
*****
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing exclusively in theaters while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming on Paramount+.