Anson Mount Trends as Fans Celebrate His Marvel and Star Trek Roles

By Adam Barnhardt

Anson Mount is having an incredibly solid month. After appearing in Star Trek: Discovery as Captain Christopher Pike, the powers that be at Paramount gave the character his very own show. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted on Paramount+ a couple weeks back to critical acclaim, with most praising the actor's performance in his lead role. Not only in Mount on the top of the Star Trek world, but he's also returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mount appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Black Bolt, the Inhuman king he last played in ABC's Inhumans, one of the worst-reviewed shows ever produced by Marvel. Even then, MCU fans far and wide are applauding the actor's brief role in the picture, with most saying he should also return as the main universe Blackagar, given his alternate reality version isn't doing too well, what with an exploded brain and all.

Mount's been trending much of the week, so keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing exclusively in theaters while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming on Paramount+.

