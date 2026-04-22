Every Crossover from Marvel/DC: Spider-Man/Superman Ranked

It seems like only yesterday that Superman and Spider-Man reunited for the first time in 50 years. In actuality, it was last month, with DC’s Superman/Spider-Man crossover anthology. But as was the case last year when the Big Two did their Batman and Deadpool crossovers, we got two specials, the second of which was released today. Marvel/DC: Spider-Man/Superman is by far the biggest crossover special put out yet, containing a whopping 9 stories that bring aspects of the two heroes’ franchises together. That’s a lot of content, and one has to ask, which are the best ones?

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First off, all the stories in this special were great. I honestly think this may be the best of the four crossover books Marvel and DC have put out in the last year. But that doesn’t mean we still can’t rank the special’s individual stories, right? I’m not going to lie, this was a hard list to create. One minute I’m reading a hard-hitting adventure with a retro, Golden Age flair, the next I’m getting a fantastic dynamic between Supergirl and Ghost-Spider. It wasn’t easy, but read on to see how I think Marvel/DC: Spider-Man/Superman #1’s stories rank.

9. “One of Those Days”

Comic icon Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung unite for the special’s last story, a simple two-page tale featuring Spider-Man and Superman discussing the impact of losing the people you care about. It doesn’t offer much in the way of spectacle or adventure. But it is a very human conversation and one that I have no doubt came from the depths of Loeb’s heart. This story knows what it is, and it is a very good one. But I do wish it had just been a bit longer, because I think the creative team had something special here.

8. “Ghosting”

Steel co-creator Louise Simonson returns to pen the character she brought to life years ago in a story with artist Todd Nauck. The Hobgoblin has plundered an experimental technology from Steelworks, and Steel is out to get it back. It’s a fun setup and gives fans a lot of classic superhero action. It even includes an unexpected cameo by the God of Thunder himself, Thor. I think most people will appreciate what this story is and it’ll especially hit for fans of ‘90s comic book storytelling.

7. “The One Thing”

Speaking of creators returning to their creations, Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli get another chance to write Miles Morales. And this time, Miles is teamed up with Superman, a character Bendis is also quite familiar with. Brainiac has teamed up with Dormammu, and they’ve unleashed a sinister attack on Superman, who’s thankfully rescued by Superman. The two have a brief chat about what being a hero means before launching into the fray. Bendis and Pichelli pack a lot into this story, but I think the novelty of seeing Miles and Clark work together will please fans.

6. “The Wondrous and the Worthy”

Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman similarly get another chance to write Jane Foster’s Thor in a crossover that brings her together with Wonder Woman. Darkseid has taken over as the new All-Father and has unleashed a wave of Parademons to conquer the Earth. Wonder Woman and Jane meet on the battlefield where they forge a bond based on their similar histories and personalities. I wish this story had just a bit more action, but I really did like their conversation. Shame we didn’t get to see much more of Darkseid wielding All-Black, the Necrosword, though!

5. “Sweethearts”

Joe Kelly and Humberto Ramos decide to shift the spotlight away from the heroes and onto two important women from Superman and Spider-Man’s lives. “Sweethearts” is a story that brings together Gwen Stacy and Lana Lang as they talk about Clark and Peter. It’s very much like Superman/Spider-Man #1’s crossover story that focused on Mary Jane and Lois Lane, but what I like about this one is that it’s a story about these iconic heroes from the perspective of people who only know their non-hero sides. It might not pass the Bechdel test, but it’s a solid story.

4. “Remarkable”

But if you want something that does pass the Bechdel test, Stephanie Phillips and Phil Noto’s story has you covered. Spider-Gwen and Supergirl have a chance meeting (that neither one of them is particularly thrilled about). But when Livewire attacks, both heroes spring into action to save the day. Noto’s art is so good in this story, but what’s even better is Phillips’ characterization of Gwen and Kara. There’s such a hilarious animosity between these two, and it fits them both so well. I’d say go ahead and do another crossover with these two because this was amazing.

3. “Metropolis Marvels”

Dan Slott might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but you have to hand it to him because his and artist Marcos Martin’s story is so damn fun. It’s set in 1938 and sees Spider-Man Noir attempting to take out Lex Luthor, aka the Big Man. However, he’s stopped by Superman (yes, the true-blue Golden Age Man of Tomorrow). The art, the composition of the panels, the overall vibe, all of it works. Slot and Martin do such an incredible job with this short story, I can’t tell you how much I hated to see it end.

2. “Identity War”

The classic team of Geoff Johns and Gary Frank unite for a crossover that pits the entire Marvel and DC Universes against one another! Mysterio gets his hands on a Red Lantern Power Battery and uses it on the Hulk to amplify its power, plunging the entire world into a feral, chaotic nightmare. In my opinion, Johns and Frank always deliver, which they do with this fantastic little story. It’s filled with fun Easter eggs and references, but does a great job at capturing the spirit of every hero involved (especially Superman, who gets a fantastic moment with the Hulk)

1. “Our Kryptonite”

The main feature of Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz has an unfair advantage with its 28-page count. But “Our Kryptonite” really is the standout. Superman and Spider-Man are under fire from their worst enemies, who plan to weaken Superman with kryptonite and bond him to the Venom symbiote. And while Superman and Spider-Man struggle to survive, they learn a lot about everything their ally has been through. Meltzer does such a great job with both characters, and Larraz gets to really flex when all hell breaks loose here. If you read one story from this crossover, make it this one.

What’s your favorite story from Marvel/DC: Spider-Man/Superman #1? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!