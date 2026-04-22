5 Marvel Heroes Wolverine Can’t Stand That He Could Finally Meet in the MCU

Hugh Jackman’s return in Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the most commercially successful pivots in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film grossed $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film ever produced and delivering the highest domestic MCU opening weekend since Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jackman had previously retired from the role following Logan in 2017, and the character’s death in that film was designed to be permanent. Yet, a sustained campaign by co-star Ryan Reynolds and the structural flexibility of a multiverse-driven narrative allowed the character to return without undermining the emotional weight of the Fox-era films.

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The box office results of Deadpool & Wolverine turned Wolverine’s farewell into a launchpad. Soon after the movie’s release, Marvel Studios confirmed plans to extend Jackman’s tenure in the MCU. While Jacksman has not been officially cast in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, it’s likely that Wolverine and Deadpool will become part of the multiversal event in some form. That’s because the duo survived the events of their film but have yet to enter the main Sacred Timeline, and the closing of the Multiverse Saga is confirmed to reboot the franchise in some form. When Jackman’s Wolverine crosses into the Sacred Timeline, Marvel Studios can tap into the comics for a ready-made catalogue of genuine grudges to explore on the silver screen.

5) Black Panther

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Wakanda maintains strict borders and a rigid adherence to tradition, creating an environment entirely hostile to Wolverine’s chaotic lifestyle. In the comics, Logan’s interactions with the Black Panther frequently resulted in brutal physical confrontations, as the mutant’s blatant disregard for diplomatic protocol offended the Wakandan monarchy. Furthermore, the Black Panther’s vibranium-weave suit and enhanced agility make him one of the few combatants capable of matching Wolverine in close-quarters combat. Finally, Storm plays a major role in the two heroes’ animosity, as she was once married to T’Challa before eloping with Logan. The MCU mantle has passed to Shuri (Letitia Wright) following the tragic death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), but the foundational tension between the X-Man and the secretive nation remains intact. When the mutant shows up in Wakanda, the clash of cultures can allow Marvel Studios to explore the friction between a lawless survivor and a highly structured society.

4) Namor

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The conflict between Wolverine and Namor is rooted in the inherent friction of their opposing personalities. As one of Marvel’s oldest mutants, the Sub-Mariner views himself as royalty, operating with an arrogance that routinely triggers Logan’s anti-authoritarian instincts. Their comic book battles frequently originate from this ideological clash, with Wolverine refusing to bow to the Atlantean king’s demands. In the MCU, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) was introduced as the ruler of Talokan during the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. His fierce protection of his hidden underwater kingdom aligns perfectly with his comic counterpart’s isolationist tendencies. Since Talokan guards its vibranium reserves with lethal force, an intrusion by an adamantium-laced mutant provides a natural catalyst for an on-screen confrontation.

3) Frank Castle

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Frank Castle’s lethal pragmatism frequently puts him at odds with the broader superhero community. While Wolverine frequently employs lethal force himself, Logan views Castle as an unhinged serial killer lacking a genuine moral code, while the Punisher sees Wolverine as a hypocritical brute. Following his return in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again and his upcoming appearances in Punisher: One Last Kill and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Castle (Jon Bernthal) is firmly established within the MCU. As Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine leaps the Sacred Timeline, crossing paths with the heavily armed vigilante becomes inevitable. This encounter is fated to test the limits of Logan’s healing abilities against Castle’s extensive military arsenal.

2) The Winter Soldier

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The animosity between Logan and Bucky Barnes stems directly from a personal tragedy. During his time as a brainwashed Soviet assassin, the Winter Soldier murdered Wolverine’s pregnant wife, Itsu. This assassination attempt was designed to draw Logan out, ultimately resulting in a decades-long vendetta that fundamentally altered the mutant’s trajectory. Although Barnes eventually regained his memories and sought redemption, Wolverine’s feral nature makes forgiveness an elusive concept. Within the MCU, Bucky (Sebastian Stan) has spent recent years attempting to atone for his past transgressions, most recently becoming an Avenger during the events of Thunderbolts*. This journey of rehabilitation makes him a compelling foil for a universe-displaced Wolverine, who carries the psychological weight of his own violent history.

1) The Hulk

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Logan made his first full comic book appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181, deployed by the Canadian government specifically to assassinate the gamma-irradiated behemoth. Their subsequent battles have become legendary markers of Marvel history, defined by a shocking level of violence where adamantium claws constantly test the limits of gamma-powered durability. The Hulk represents an unstoppable force of nature, while Wolverine functions as an immovable object, both fated to face off in the pages of comic books. Over the course of the MCU, Banner (Mark Ruffalo) successfully merged his brilliant intellect with his monstrous physique to become “Smart Hulk,” significantly reducing his explosive rage. However, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to unleash the Savage Hulk once again, laying the groundworks for a cinematic brawl against Wolverine.

Which of Wolverine’s comic book grudges do you most want to see play out in the MCU? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!