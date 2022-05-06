Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Never Had Plans for This Popular Marvel Hero

✖

Long before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters, rumors from the typical circles online ran rampant suggesting the sequel would feature the likes of Brother Voodoo and Clea. While the former was introduced thanks to Charlize Theron, Voodoo — real name Jericho Drumm — never appeared. As Multiverse writer Michael Waldron now says, he was never in consideration while he was writing the project.

"I think there was definitely a discussion of Jericho Drumm, but never anything that I worked on," the scribe said in a new interview with Murphy's Multiverse. Waldron took over writing duties from Scott Derrickson, Jade Bartlett, and C. Robert Cargill, so it's possible a version of the character was included in previous iterations of the film.

Drumm himself was first teased in the original Doctor Strange film as his brother, Daniel Drumm, overlooked the New York Sanctum Sanctorum and was killed by Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) towards the beginning of the film.

Derrickson and his team parted the film due to creative differences, after the filmmaker was quick to reveal his version of the sequel would be the MCU's first scary movie.

"I mean, there are horrifying sequences in [Raiders of the Lost Ark] that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist," Marvel boss Kevin Feige later clarified during a fan Q&A hosted by the New York Film Academy. "These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, 'We need another [rating].' But that's fun. It's fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion."

