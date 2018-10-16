Elizabeth Olsen Says “It’s Only Going To Get Worse” In ‘Avengers 4’

Even though Avengers 4 — arguably the biggest movie Marvel Studios has produced to date — is still seven months away, fan anticipation is at an all-time high. As guests at this weekend’s ACE Comic Con in Chicago, Avengers: Infinity War stars Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston were both on hand to answer fan questions.

In a panel, which was apparently moderated by Hiddleston himself, things got bleak rather fast with the pair starting conversation off by discussing the sacrifices their characters made in Infinity War.

“The thing you have to do at the end of Infinity War is a kind of sacrifice and arguably Loki makes a similar one,” Hiddleston told his co-star.

If you recall, of course, Hiddleston was referring to Olsen’s Scarlet Witch killing Paul Bettany’s Vision in an attempt to keep the Mind Stone out of the hands of Thanos.

Although she initially was able to destroy the Mind Stone — which, in turn, killed Vision — Thanos (Josh Brolin) quickly used the Time Stone to reverse her actions and take the Mind Stone, allowing him to fully assemble his Infinity Gauntlet.

According to Olsen, things aren’t going to get better for Wanda Maximoff in Avengers 4.

“It’s only going to get worse,” Olsen said while looking out at the crowd.

That Infinity War was kept a secret from the movie’s cast until the day they filmed it, Olsen had previously revealed.

“I found out from the Russos exactly what was going to happen, and it wasn’t until we shot it on that day we learned what the ending was,” said Olsen. “They took us into a van – all of us – we were in a van with air conditioning because it was very hot, and they told us how the movie was going to end, and no one knew. And they were like ‘Now we’re shooting it, Go!’ and we were like ‘How are we supposed to interpret that?’”

Avengers 4 — which has yet to receive an official name — recently wrapped reshoots, an event marked by a mysterious image posted to social media on behalf of Joe and Anthony Russo.

Although technically nameless, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says Avengers 4 will bring a definite conclusion to the past 22 films put out by the powerhouse movie studio.

“The entire intention of Infinity War and the next Avengers film next year was to have an ending — to bring a conclusion to 10-plus years, 22-movie narrative in a way that hadn’t been done before in this particular type of film,” Feige told Uproxx.

“It doesn’t mean the MCU is coming to a close, by any means. But it means the narrative that started when we began 10 years ago will have a conclusion.”

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.