Elizabeth Olsen’s Post Welcoming Back Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Was Purely Coincidence

After a long month of thinking Sony and Disney would never be able to reach a deal over Spider-Man, the two companies finally made up, which means Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man isn’t done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet. When the news broke late last month, many people involved with Marvel posted on social media to celebrate, including Elizabeth Olsen… or so were thought. The actor best known for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch posted about a spider to her Instagram Stories, and everyone (including us) assumed it was a welcome back to Holland. Well, Olsen recently paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers and explained that it was merely a coincidence.

Elizabeth Olsen finding out Tom Holland was back in the MCU the same day she posted about the red scorpion looking spider in her house on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/vZNAZ203di — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) October 10, 2019

“The thing that I love to photograph the most are the spiders around my house,” Olsen explained. “I had this one red spider that looked like a scorpion and it was so gnarly looking,” she added. “I put it online and apparently it was the same day that they announced that Tom Holland was coming back to the MCU, and everyone thought I did this like huge welcome back to Tom Holland,” she laughed. “And that’s how I found out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Olsen may not have been purposely celebrating Holland’s MCU return, we can assume the actor is excited about the news. Especially since she spoke out about the drama during D23 Expo.

“That’s so sad,” she told Variety. “It really is sad.” Olsen added Tom Holland “is the greatest Spider-Man to me.”

“He actually has that youthful energy and the ability, physically and emotionally, and he’s just been incredible,” she added. “And it’s been really lucky that we’ve been able to work with him, and I think it’s a big loss, and it’s really too bad.”

In addition to gracing Instagram with treasures, the second season of Olsen’s Facebook Watch series, Sorry For Your Loss, is currently dropping new episodes on Tuesdays. Olsen will also be a major player in Marvel’s Phase Four, not only starring in her own Disney+ series, WandaVision, alongside Paul Bettany, but also co-starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, it’s been teased that the two will be connected, and even reveal why Scarlet Witch is called Scarlet Witch.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.