Elizabeth Olsen Responds to the ‘WandaVision’ News From Disney+

Last night, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were treated to an array of news from the upcoming streaming service, Disney+. The company officially announced multiple seires, including Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and WandaVision with all of the film actors returning to their respective roles. Many have taken to social media to share in the exciting news, including Elizabeth Olsen. The actor best known for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch shared her co-star Paul Bettany (Vision)’s Instagram post.

“Soooooooooo… Turns out this is gonna happen with me and my ol Chum @elizabetholsenofficial AND IT IS GONNA BE AMAZING!,” Bettany wrote.

“What he said. Cannot wait to be back at it with @paulbettany,” Olsen responded.

Currently, details beyond the title and casting are unknown, but WandaVision is expected to be showrun by Black Widow writer Jac Schaeffer.

“We like to take big swings at Marvel Studios … this story is definitely something unexpected and surprising, as well as something we can only do in a longform series,” Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios’ President) said during the Disney+ presentation. “Most exciting to us is that in addition to the films available on the platform, Marvel will be creating original series just for Disney+.”

Many fans were quick to comment on Olsen’s post, excited by the news that she’ll be reuniting with Bettany for the MCU series.

“So excited for this. Hope we see more of their relationship,” @binka_lupin wrote.

“I AM SO READY TO SPEND EVERY SECOND OF MY DAY OBSESSING OVER THIS OH GOD,” @baltruschdasilva replied.

“Spoiler for Endgame???,” @shryx86 asked.

It is certianly interesting that every character getting their own series died in Avengers: Infinity War. While fans have suspected the characters who were dusted would be making a return, it does make us wonder how Vision and Loki will be brought back. While some are considering this series news an Avengers: Endgame spoiler, it’s likely the movie will provide enough surprises to keep fans satisfied.

Disney+ is scheduled to launch in November, but there is no official word on when the Marvel Studios projects will debut.

