Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Favorite Marvel Studios Memory

Elizabeth Olsen is best known for playing Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she’s currently promoting the second season of her Facebook Watch show, Sorry For Your Loss. While conducting various interviews this week, she’s also discussed her upcoming involvement in Marvel’s Phase Four. Not only is Olsen starring alongside Paul Bettany in the Disny+ series, WandaVision, but she’ll also be a major player in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen was recently interviewed by Buzzfeed and shared her favorite Marvel Studios memory.

“Being able to take over Edinburgh,” Olsen revealed. “You’re taking over a historic city and city center all night long, and we light these cathedrals up with our [director of photography’s] team. You’re photographing something and seeing a part of a city that you never would have gotten to have that experience with. And my favorite thing is all the rigging it takes to make me fly. I was just, like, all over Edinburgh being swung over here, ratcheted up over there, or thrown into a mattress in a different part…It was so thrilling. It’s true movie magic what everyone is able to do on these films.”

WandaVision has been described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular.” The series will also feature Marvel alums Kat Dennings (Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent). The cast was recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and teased what fans can expect from the show.

“It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters,” Olsen teased.

“That’s where it starts,” Bettany explained, “and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

“I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that,” he added. “Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.